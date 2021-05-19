2GB
Disability sector ‘appalled’ by vaccine rollout

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
People with Disabilities AustraliaSamantha Connor
Article image for Disability sector ‘appalled’ by vaccine rollout

The disability sector has come out against the federal government’s vaccination rollout.

Less than 1000 Australians living in disability care have not received a COVID vaccine, despite them listed as a priority group.

People with Disabilities Australia President Samantha Connor told Ben Fordham the numbers are shocking.

“We’re just appalled.

“People with down syndrome are many times more likely to die of COVID.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
