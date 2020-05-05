2GB
‘Dire’ situation for creative industries with collapse of iconic arts centre

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ARTSCarriageworksEsther Anatolitis

The creative industries have been hit hard by coronavirus, and Sydney arts centre Carriageworks is the latest victim.

The company has been forced into voluntary administration after the COVID-19 lockdown drastically diminished their income.

Executive Director of National Association for the Visual Arts Esther Anatolitis told Deborah Knight this is a sign that the creative industry is in a “dire” situation.

“75 percent of [Carriageworks’] income is self-generated from events.

“That’s your entire business on the brink of collapse. You can’t keep people on, you can’t make any kinds of commitments or plans.

“This is exactly why the industry has been calling for two months now for some targeted, focused support and to make sure the people that work in the industry can, in fact, be eligible for stuff already announced.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

