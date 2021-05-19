2GB
The inexplicable ‘zeitgeist’ behind Diesel’s incredible one-man-show

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
DIESELHouse Band
Six-time ARIA award winner Diesel isn’t slowing down, back with another brand new album.

Alone with Blues, an 11-track mix of original songs and covers, is available in stores and to stream on Friday July 16, but Drive with Jim Wilson listeners received a sneak peak.

Press PLAY below to watch the full performance

 

Every instrument on the new album is played by Diesel himself.

From cello to double bass to percussion, it all comes naturally, he told Jim.

“I’ll play a bit of this, that and the other, and it just kind of all melts together.

“For the purpose of a song I catch the zeitgeist of whatever it is that needs to be caught, then once it’s finished I don’t even know how I did it half the time myself!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Diesel is embarking on a national tour of his new solo accomplishment from July though September.

For all the tour dates and tickets, click HERE.

 

Jim Wilson
Music
