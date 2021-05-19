The inexplicable ‘zeitgeist’ behind Diesel’s incredible one-man-show

Six-time ARIA award winner Diesel isn’t slowing down, back with another brand new album.

Alone with Blues, an 11-track mix of original songs and covers, is available in stores and to stream on Friday July 16, but Drive with Jim Wilson listeners received a sneak peak.

Every instrument on the new album is played by Diesel himself.

From cello to double bass to percussion, it all comes naturally, he told Jim.

“I’ll play a bit of this, that and the other, and it just kind of all melts together.

“For the purpose of a song I catch the zeitgeist of whatever it is that needs to be caught, then once it’s finished I don’t even know how I did it half the time myself!”

Diesel is embarking on a national tour of his new solo accomplishment from July though September.

For all the tour dates and tickets, click HERE.