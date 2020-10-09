Dick Smith takes on Google over bitcoin ‘fraud’

Australian entrepreneur Dick Smith has lashed out at Google, accusing the tech company of failing to stop his identity being stolen.

Scammers have used Mr Smith’s name and image to place Google Ads on websites and social media platforms, making claims about investment advice.

He told Jim Wilson he’s been asking Google to take action for three months.

“Google are making money out of criminal organisations and it’s just not on,” Mr Smith claimed.

“Anyone who’s listening, if you see anything about Dick Smith and bitcoin, it’s a lie. I don’t even understand bitcoin.

“It’s a complete fraud; Google are allowing this to happen.”

Image: Getty