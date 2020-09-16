Dick Smith declares upside to coronavirus pandemic

Dick Smith says the pause on Australia’s immigration intake is a positive to come out of the pandemic.

Australia’s annual intake of migrants has been halted due to coronavirus restrictions.

The country’s population will be 1.4 million people short of what was initially forecast by 2040.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham Australia cannot sustain a fast-growing population.

“It will be better for everyone!

“It’s quite, in a way, fortunate that it’s going to be forced on us to try and live within our means and not just to have never-ending population growth.”

