2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dick Smith declares upside to coronavirus pandemic

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dick Smith

Dick Smith says the pause on Australia’s immigration intake is a positive to come out of the pandemic.

Australia’s annual intake of migrants has been halted due to coronavirus restrictions.

The country’s population will be 1.4 million people short of what was initially forecast by 2040.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham Australia cannot sustain a fast-growing population.

“It will be better for everyone!

“It’s quite, in a way, fortunate that it’s going to be forced on us to try and live within our means and not just to have never-ending population growth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873