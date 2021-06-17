‘Diabolical timing’: Tourism body warns against overreactive border closures

New COVID cases in NSW could cause major disruptions to families’ interstate holiday plans, with some states already declaring travel restrictions.

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond described the threat of a new cluster in Sydney as “diabolical timing” ahead of the school holidays.

She told Jim Wilson Western NSW is at particularly high risk of losing tourist dollars at this time of year, and encouraged state leaders to enact uniform border provisions.

“I think they should all be Gladys Berejiklian.

“Gladys is clearly the premier who’s got the grasp on this situation and how to manage it in an appropriate way.

“Let’s make it really easy – just do what New South Wales does!”

Image: NSW Police