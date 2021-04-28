2GB
‘Diabolical’ highway months from complete restoration

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Oxley HighwayPaul Toole
Article image for ‘Diabolical’ highway months from complete restoration

The Oxley Highway is still “many months” from being restored to its previous condition, after land slips wreaked havoc on the road. 

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole told Ray Hadley roadworks teams are working as quickly as possible.

“We actually saw about 70 land slips, there was about 10 of them that were major.

“I know it’s frustrating for residents at the moment but the road itself is diabolical.”

But sections of the highway will be fully reopened soon.

“We are looking at Forbes River Road over to Mount Seaview opening in the next couple of weeks, but between Mt Seaview and Gingers Creek is a bigger piece of work.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Live Traffic NSW 

Ray Hadley
News
