Deputy Premier’s taskforce charting ‘gradual climb’ out of lockdown

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
JOHN BARILAROlockdown
Article image for Deputy Premier’s taskforce charting ‘gradual climb’ out of lockdown

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has been tasked with “finding a way out of lockdown” through consultation with industry and community groups.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce tomorrow whether the 14-day lockdown will remain as such.

Speaking to Jim Wilson, Mr Barilaro foreshadowed a “gradual climb” out of the stay-at-home orders but could not comment on whether the lockdown will be extended.

“It’s about charting … what does Friday look like, what does the next month look like, what does the next three months look like.

“The worst thing we could do is come out of lockdown on Saturday completely, no restrictions, and then think ‘oh gosh, we’re going to go back into lockdown in a month’s time’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the taskforce’s progress

 

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
