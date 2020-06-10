Deputy Premier’s bold bid to get NSW moving and ‘lift all restrictions’

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has made a bold bid to lift all restrictions across NSW including for live sport, funerals and weddings.

He admitted Premier Gladys Berejiklian was leading a “more cautious” approach, but in his view, it was time to get the state back to business.

“You’ve got to be bold,” he told Ray Hadley.

“The community transmissions are either very low or non existent.”

Mr Barilaro said it was time to find ways to manage social distancing across the board.

“It’s time to lift all restrictions just like New Zealand,” he said.

“It’s negligible, the transmission rate.

“It’s not just about the NRL, pubs clubs, funerals and weddings.”

He said there was no rule back in navigating out of the COVID-19 shutdown, and it was time to lead.

“I will be criticised today for what I am saying.”

