Deputy Premier suffers personal tragedy in international COVID disaster

7 hours ago
Chris Smith
covid-19JOHN BARILARO
Deputy Premier suffers personal tragedy in international COVID disaster

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has revealed 2020 has delivered his family yet more tragedy, with the loss of his aunt and uncle.

The couple are among nearly 80,000 dead as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in Italy and throughout Europe.

Mr Barilaro told Chris Smith his aunt, placed in an induced coma, had no idea her husband had died when she passed away herself.

“It’s tough, because you think, could you have avoided it? But that’s a big question that no-one can really answer.

“It changes your whole perspective about what this is globally.

“We’re bickering over border closure … over a couple of numbers; we should be thankful every day for the leadership from everybody in this state.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Chris Smith
NewsNSW
