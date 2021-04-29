2GB
Deputy Premier rails against federal government’s ‘anti-China beat-up’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaChris MinnsJOHN BARILAROPort of NewcastleThe Influencers
The Deputy Premier has insisted Australians are still running the Port of Newcastle, despite Chinese interests owning 50 percent of the facility.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Jim Wilson not only does the Chinese operator have expertise, but mum-and-dad shareholders are the major beneficiaries.

“Macquarie [Group] is managing the port – Aussie executives. It’s an Australian port, they can’t pick it up and take it away.

“This is a beat-up, and this anti-China sentiment that’s coming predominantly from the feds is something we’ve got to pull away from.”

Labor MP Chris Minns argued the real issue is the port’s privatisation, which Mr Barilaro conceded.

“I promise you it’s an absolute stinker, and it’s actually strangling the Hunter’s ability to grow and become more prosperous in the coming decades.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

 

AustraliaNewsNSW
