Deputy Premier gives hope for easing of restrictions for Australia Day

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government hasn’t ruled out easing restrictions in time for Australia Day.

There have been no new cases for a third day in a row, out of almost 20,000 tests.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said an easing of restrictions will come next week, given testing numbers remain high and cases low.

Mr Barilaro told Deborah Knight restrictions could be eased by Australia Day, depending on the case numbers.

“There will be more to be said by the Premier early next week.

“It would be a great gift back to everybody for Australia Day… we’ll take that on board.”

