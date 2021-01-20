2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy Premier gives hope for easing of restrictions for Australia Day

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australia DayJOHN BARILARO
Article image for Deputy Premier gives hope for easing of restrictions for Australia Day

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government hasn’t ruled out easing restrictions in time for Australia Day.

There have been no new cases for a third day in a row, out of almost 20,000 tests.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said an easing of restrictions will come next week, given testing numbers remain high and cases low.

Mr Barilaro told Deborah Knight restrictions could be eased by Australia Day, depending on the case numbers.

“There will be more to be said by the Premier early next week.

“It would be a great gift back to everybody for Australia Day… we’ll take that on board.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873