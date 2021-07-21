2GB
Deputy Premier defends construction ban amid ‘liberal’ interpretation of health orders

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
construction industrycoronavirus restrictionscovid-19JOHN BARILAROlockdown
Article image for Deputy Premier defends construction ban amid ‘liberal’ interpretation of health orders

The NSW government are defending their decision to shut down all construction across Sydney, as the state records a surge in active community cases.

110 new cases of COVID-19 emerged from a record 84,000 tests, but 43 people were active in the community throughout their infectious period.

When pressed, Deputy Premier John Barilaro confirmed to Jim Wilson he not only supported the construction ban, but “pushed hard on it” at crisis cabinet.

Too many people were breaching or “being very liberal” with the health orders, Mr Barilaro said.

“People are asking ‘how many infections in retail, how many infections in construction’.

“It’s actually not about that, it’s actually the workforce that is mobile across the city … people should be staying at home.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

HealthNewsNSW
