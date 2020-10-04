Deputy PM says ‘everybody wins’ as infrastructure boost promised in federal budget
The federal budget will allocate more than $7.5 billion to road and infrastructure projects in hopes of creating 30,000 jobs.
The infrastructure spending will create an estimated 8,000 jobs in NSW, with the federal government to dedicate $2.7 billion for projects across the state.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told Ben Fordham it will be a big boost to employment.
“Not just for those hi-vis workers on site, but also for the little cafes along the way, the accommodation places, everybody wins.”
