Deputy PM says ‘everybody wins’ as infrastructure boost promised in federal budget

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Budget 2020Michael McCormack

The federal budget will allocate more than $7.5 billion to road and infrastructure projects in hopes of creating 30,000 jobs.

The infrastructure spending will create an estimated 8,000 jobs in NSW, with the federal government to dedicate $2.7 billion for projects across the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told Ben Fordham it will be a big boost to employment.

“Not just for those hi-vis workers on site, but also for the little cafes along the way, the accommodation places, everybody wins.”

Image: Getty
