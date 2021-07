The Deputy Prime Minister is rejecting the notion politicians should take a pay cut during lockdowns.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has previously called on MPs and top bureaucrats take a temporary to share the pain of the COVID-19 recession.

Barnaby Joyce told Ben Fordham he doesn’t agree.

“I don’t expect politicians to be doing 20 per cent less work, I expect them to be doing more work.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview