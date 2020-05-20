Deputy Chief Medical Officer confident NSW COVID-19 cases will stay low

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth believes Australians can get moving again as restrictions start to lift.

Sydneysiders will be allowed to travel within NSW from June 1 and children will return to school full time as the state looks at reviving the economy.

Dr Coatsworth told Alan Jones Australia is in a better position than it was a few months ago but social distancing must be maintained.

“I think what we will see in the coming weeks is that those numbers in NSW and Victoria will continue to stay low.

“I think we have to open up.”

Image: Getty