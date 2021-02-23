Demountable frustrations spark call for school funding transparency

The effectiveness of the split state-federal education funding model has been thrown in question.

Concord High School parent Natasha contacted Jim Wilson to share her frustrations about the school’s 17 demountable buildings, including those set up in the carpark.

“There’s such a lack of transparency around school funding.

“It just really seems hard to believe even that the federal government provides infrastructure funding to some schools and not others.”

Shadow education minister Tanya Plibersek told Jim the dominance of semi-permanent buildings “sends a terrible message about the importance of education”.

“No one begrudges … private schools getting a lot of funding from the federal government … [but] wouldn’t it be great if public schools had the same opportunity?”

