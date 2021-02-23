2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Demountable frustrations spark call for..

Demountable frustrations spark call for school funding transparency

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ConcordFUNDINGSchoolsTanya Plibersek
Article image for Demountable frustrations spark call for school funding transparency

The effectiveness of the split state-federal education funding model has been thrown in question.

Concord High School parent Natasha contacted Jim Wilson to share her frustrations about the school’s 17 demountable buildings, including those set up in the carpark.

“There’s such a lack of transparency around school funding.

“It just really seems hard to believe even that the federal government provides infrastructure funding to some schools and not others.”

Shadow education minister Tanya Plibersek told Jim the dominance of semi-permanent buildings “sends a terrible message about the importance of education”.

“No one begrudges … private schools getting a lot of funding from the federal government … [but] wouldn’t it be great if public schools had the same opportunity?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873