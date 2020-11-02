2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Demands for compensation from Qatari government over ‘gross violation’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
human rightsQatarSarah Henderson
Article image for Demands for compensation from Qatari government over ‘gross violation’

Human rights advocates want to see compensation for the women subjected to the “shocking” and invasive search on Qatar flights last week.

Senator Sarah Henderson, Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights, told Jim Wilson “this was a shocking incident, a gross violation, possibly a very serious criminal act as well”.

“This should never have happened … the women were terrified because they were taken through the bowels of the airport to awaiting ambulances.

“They thought that something related to Covid might have happened.”

Ms Henderson said it was “a terrible, shocking breach of human rights”.

“I really hope, and I would really like to see, the Qatari government step forward and offer compensation, simple as that.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LawNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873