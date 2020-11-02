Demands for compensation from Qatari government over ‘gross violation’

Human rights advocates want to see compensation for the women subjected to the “shocking” and invasive search on Qatar flights last week.

Senator Sarah Henderson, Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights, told Jim Wilson “this was a shocking incident, a gross violation, possibly a very serious criminal act as well”.

“This should never have happened … the women were terrified because they were taken through the bowels of the airport to awaiting ambulances.

“They thought that something related to Covid might have happened.”

Ms Henderson said it was “a terrible, shocking breach of human rights”.

“I really hope, and I would really like to see, the Qatari government step forward and offer compensation, simple as that.”

Image: Getty