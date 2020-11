Rev. Bill Crews has warmly thanked Delta Goodrem ahead of the Exodus Foundation’s annual Christmas lunch.

The Reverend’s Exodus Foundation aims to give the homeless and lonely a place to go, feeding up to 2000 hungry people on Christmas day.

Delta has agreed to help get the news out there that the annual Christmas lunch will be held this year, in a COVID-safe way.

“God bless you!” Rev. Crews said.

Click PLAY below to hear more