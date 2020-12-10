Delta Goodrem’s special collaboration with Olivia Newton-John

Delta Goodrem says it was very special to be able to sing with Olivia Newton-John on her new Christmas album.

The two joined forced to bring to life Merry Christmas to You on the album.

“I just imagined her voice on that song,” Delta told Deborah Knight.

“She was always such a wonderful mentor, a guiding light.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Goodrem (@deltagoodrem)

Christmas with Delta will premiere Saturday night on Channel 9.

Image: Getty/Noel Vasquez