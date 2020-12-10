2GB
Delta Goodrem’s special collaboration with Olivia Newton-John

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Delta GoodremOlivia Newton-John
Delta Goodrem says it was very special to be able to sing with Olivia Newton-John on her new Christmas album.

The two joined forced to bring to life Merry Christmas to You on the album.

“I just imagined her voice on that song,” Delta told Deborah Knight.

“She was always such a wonderful mentor, a guiding light.”

Christmas with Delta will premiere Saturday night on Channel 9.

 

Image: Getty/Noel Vasquez

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
