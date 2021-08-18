2GB
Defence Minister remains ‘very dubious’ of Taliban’s peace claims 

35 mins ago
Article image for Defence Minister remains ‘very dubious’ of Taliban’s peace claims 

The Defence Minister has warned the words of the Taliban should be regarded with suspicion over the coming months. 

Taliban leaders have sought legitimacy from the international community following their seizure of Afghanistan, claiming they will not carry out vengeance attacks.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley the group should be judged by their actions, not their words.

“We’ve seen their deeds before.

“It’ll only be over the coming days and weeks and months we get a sense of how girls are treated and whether or not people are executed or whether they’re harmed as part of a retribution.

“I hope the words are genuine and sincere, but based on the past actions, you’re right to be very dubious.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Dutton address Australia’s withdrawal 

