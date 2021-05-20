2GB
Defence Minister ‘jams it to generals’ over LGBT+ self-censorship

4 hours ago
Article image for Defence Minister ‘jams it to generals’ over LGBT+ self-censorship

Ray Hadley has revealed the Defence Minister will imminently put an end to the “PC BS” revealed in The Daily Telegraph.

As part of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), ADF personnel were encouraged to use gender neutral language like ‘partner’, and ask others for their pronouns.

Early this morning, Ray contacted Peter Dutton to find out if the inclusive language advice had been signed off by him.

“I’ve got some good news for you,” Ray said, relaying the conversation to listeners.

“There will be fresh advice today.

“I can hear the cheers across Defence Force personnel right now: ‘you little beauty!’

“‘Finally a Defence Minister sticking up for us and jamming it to these generals who live in some sort of woke world!”

Press PLAY below to hear the exchange between Ray and Peter Dutton

Image: Getty

