Deer on the loose: Listeners spot deer in Sydney

37 mins ago
Ben Fordham

There’s a deer on the loose in Sydney.

Ben Fordham received reports a deer has been spotted on Harris St in Sydney’s CBD.

Listener Peter then called in after seeing the deer near the Allen St exit of the Anzac Bridge at Pyrmont.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How are you deer? Missed this one coming into the CBD this morning

A post shared by Irfan Abubakr (@irfanabubakr) on


Police are investigating.

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Two deer were seen around Annandale a couple of weeks ago. One was captured but the other remains at large.

Producer Cam is at the scene, searching for the deer.

Click PLAY to hear his report

Image: Instagram/irfanabubakr

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
