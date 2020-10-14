Deer on the loose: Listeners spot deer in Sydney

There’s a deer on the loose in Sydney.

Ben Fordham received reports a deer has been spotted on Harris St in Sydney’s CBD.

Listener Peter then called in after seeing the deer near the Allen St exit of the Anzac Bridge at Pyrmont.



Police are investigating.

Two deer were seen around Annandale a couple of weeks ago. One was captured but the other remains at large.

Producer Cam is at the scene, searching for the deer.

Citybound motorists are warned to take extra care after a deer was seen in the Pyrmont area about 5.30am. Police are seeking specialist assistance from the RSPCA. Anyone who sees the deer is urged not to approach it and call police. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) October 14, 2020

Image: Instagram/irfanabubakr