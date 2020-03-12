Decision to cancel the Australian Formula 1 was made last night

The 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Formula 1 confirmed the news in a statement just after 10am, saying the decision was made on Thursday night.

“Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead.”

– Joint statement from F1, the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation

The only problem is, nobody bothered telling fans, the public or the media, with spectators lining up for hours this morning.

Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled pic.twitter.com/rHbc7hlNvH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2020

The announcement eventually came an hour after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews banned spectators from attending the event “on public health grounds”.

But again, nobody had actually told fans who were left queuing outside for hours after the scheduled gate opening time.

No one’s told the fans there will be no fans at the #AusGP this weekend. So, instead, they’re like cattle all nice and close to each other. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Oww8YxO7MR — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) March 12, 2020

Calls to cancel the event started when McLaren withdrew after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s believed several top name drivers refused to go to the track on Friday, forcing a decision.

A photo purporting to be a leaked Emirates passenger list even claims two top drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, flew out of Australia at 6am this morning.