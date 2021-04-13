2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deborah Knight warns of dire economic ‘suffering’ for vaccine go-slow

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
vaccine rollout
Article image for Deborah Knight warns of dire economic ‘suffering’ for vaccine go-slow

Deborah Knight is urging the federal government to speed up the vaccine rollout in light of the ongoing impact of border closures.

Changing advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine has forced Trade Minister Dan Tehan to seek more Pfizer doses in Europe.

Meanwhile, the federal government has argued Australia’s world-leading health response to COVID-19 has earned the nation some leeway.

“With the border shut, the multibillion-dollar tourism sector will also keep suffering, as will education,” Deborah hit back.

“Universities are facing a third year with no international students: the big cash cow of the sector.

“It’s very true that from a health perspective we can afford to wait … but from an economic perspective, we’ve got to get on with it!”

Click PLAY below to hear Deborah’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873