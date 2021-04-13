Oops! Deborah Knight leaps to her defence against Mark Levy’s scandalous claim
Deborah Knight has rushed into the studio ahead of Afternoons to counter a claim made on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.
Earlier, speaking to Peter Overton, Mark Levy hailed the Nine newsreader as “the best in the world” – offending his colleague, established A Current Affair presenter Deborah Knight.
“You’re a fair-weather friend, aren’t you?!”
However, the conversation quickly took an unexpected turn…
