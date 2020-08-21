Deborah Knight joins Erin Molan in fight for harsher bullying penalties

Deborah Knight is calling for harsher penalties for those who abuse and harass others online.

“Online bullying we know is rife, it’s so damaging. At it’s most extreme it can see people take their own lives; it’s downright dangerous.

“The bulk of online bullies though, they got off absolutely scot-free.”

Deborah is throwing her support behind fellow broadcaster Erin Molan, who is standing up to online trolls after years of relentless and unbelievably vile online threats.

“If someone came up to Erin and said the stuff that she cops online to her face, they’d go to jail, they’d be charged, they’d cop the consequences in the criminal justice system as they should.

“But because all this happens in the online space, they get away with it … well, it is not good enough, they shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio

If you or someone you know is the victim of bullying or cyberbullying contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Image: Getty