  Deborah Knight becomes the cheugiest..

Deborah Knight becomes the cheugiest eshay in radio in quest to learn new slang

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
languageMacquarie DictionaryVictoria Morgan
The latest modern slang words to be included in future editions of the Macquarie Dictionary have been revealed.

Cheugy, phubbing, wokescold and teenior are among the words being considered to find their definitions in the new edition.

Macquarie Dictionary Senior Editor Victoria Morgan joined Deborah Knight to define the new words, promising she hasn’t made them up herself.

“These have come in from members of the public … and anything that comes through we have a look at to see if they’re made-up rubbish, or if they’re actually in use in society.”

Deborah named a favourite modern term of her own kids’ frequent usage – eshay.

“That is in!” Ms Morgan confirmed.

Press PLAY below to hear the new words and their definitions

Deborah Knight
