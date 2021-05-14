2GB
Deborah Knight admits to double-taking in new O’Shea music video

1 hour ago
Article image for Deborah Knight admits to double-taking in new O’Shea music video

Country music duo O’Shea have explained the inclusion in their new music video causing fans to double-take. 

Deborah Knight was one of many caught by the image, admitting her confusion to Mark and Jay O’Shea.

“I did have to do a double-take – the woman who you feature in the music video … I thought ‘Wow! They’ve got Taylor Swift in their music video!'”

“Yeah, well, do we or don’t we?” Mark said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mark and Jay explain

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Deborah Knight
News
