David Warner holds no fear about return to ‘hostile’ South Africa

Australian star David Warner says he has no fears about returning to South Africa almost two years after the Cape Town ball-tampering saga.

Australia will embark on a limited overs tour of South Africa later this month for three T20s and three ODIs beginning on February 21.

Warner who along with then captain Steve Smith and fellow batsman Cameron Bancroft all spent time on the sidelines for their roles in the saga but have since resurrected their careers.

For Warner, he’s coming off a spectacular summer helping guide Australia to a clean sweep in Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

He plundered 786 runs at an average of 131 across the five games including his highest Test score of 335 not out against Pakistan in Adelaide in November.

The 33-year-old told The Cricket Show that he’s expecting a hostile reception but is looking forward to the challenge.

“For me personally it won’t be hard at all,” Warner said.

“I just go there and I’ve got a job to do and that’s to score runs and win games for Australia and put us in a good position.

“Obviously they had a heated series against England as well so it’s going to be testing when you get there.

“But I think on the back of the fact that it’s not a Test match series and it’s a quick turnaround with the T20s and One-dayers, you don’t really have any time to worry about anything or listen to anything.

“Obviously it’s going to be very hostile, I copped it in England, I actually enjoyed that and played along with it.

“They’re a great bunch of people who come along and they’re great supporters of the game.

“Hopefully we’re showed some respect when we go over to Africa and the things that happen in the past stay there.”

Warner has played 84 Tests and scored 7244 runs at an average of 48.94, while he’s also played 119 ODIs and 76 Twenty20 Internationals.

