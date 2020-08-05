Daring Victorian travellers challenging NSW health authorities lead to new rules

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed the main reasons which led to a change in rules for incoming Victorian travellers.

People returning from Victoria will have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney from Friday.

Mr Hazzard told Ben Fordham the rise in Victorian case numbers was one of the reasons for their decision.

But also revealed feedback from health officials that impacted their decision.

“Some of the health staff were actually expressing to me that because there had been a lot of public commentary, they were feeling that some of the people coming in from Victoria were starting to think that they could challenge us on the self-isolation.

“That was a big issue for us because if they’re starting to challenge the health staff, and the health staff had to basically argue that you must stay in self-isolation, that was also a factor in my mind.”

