Daniel Andrews commended for taking responsibility during pandemic

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
daniel andrewsRichard MarlesVictoria

Deputy Opposition leader Richard Marles has called on the Prime Minister to follow the Victorian Premier’s lead and take responsibility for the realities of COVID-19.

As deaths in aged care rise as a result of COVID-19, there’s a push for the federal government to take responsibility.

“I think the Prime Minister needs to take responsibility, in some way like Daniel Andrews has,” Mr Marles told Deborah Knight.

“Daniel Andrews is not out there saying ‘everything is fine in Victoria’ he’s actually standing up and taking responsibility.

“He’s been facing the media every single day and taking responsibility.

“When it comes to aged care, it is the responsibility of the federal government.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

