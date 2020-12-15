2GB
131 873

Daniel Andrews accused of Mao-like ‘linguistic engineering’

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Daniel Andrews accused of Mao-like ‘linguistic engineering’

An inclusive language guide published by the Victorian government has come under fire for its advocacy of gender-neutral words and pronouns.

Resident wordsmith Kel Richards told Luke Grant he believes the policy is an example of “linguist engineering”.

“The Victorian government doesn’t understand much about democracy.

“The language is now being decided by two per cent of the population rather than the majority.

“It is manipulative rather than honest … it’s just what Mao did in order to manipulate the Chinese people.”

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
