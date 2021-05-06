2GB
Dan Tehan holds out hope for diplomatic dialogue with China

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaTrade Minister Dan tehan
Article image for Dan Tehan holds out hope for diplomatic dialogue with China

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan says Australia remains hopeful to engage with China on a diplomatic level.

Beijing has suspended activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

beijing cut off all diplomatic contact with the Australian government

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said it means there won’t be “ministerial dialogue” for some time.

“It is disappointing Jim, because obviously there are issues we need to work through with China, and the best way we can dd that is through dialogue,” he told Jim Wilson.

“We are not going to agree on all issues, but we should l be able to sit down and work through issues as best we can.

“We are very keen to engage at the ministerial level, our hope is over time we will be able to resume that dialogue.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview on 2GB Drive

Image: iStock

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
