Dan Andrews’ ‘absolutely terrifying’ deal with China on the chopping block

New foreign interference laws will allow the federal government to tear up public agreements with China, and a deal done by the Victorian Premier could be among the first to go.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to sign on to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ has been widely criticised, with even federal Labor colleagues distancing themselves.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith warned of the dangers of the deal, including lack of transparency, telling Ben Fordham his state has become a “debt slave” to the Chinese Communist Party.

“[China] is frankly acting in a way that our federal government … believe[s] is hostile to our national interests, and Daniel Andrews is playing footsies with these people.

“Well I think that’s absolutely terrifying for our country.”

Image: Nine News