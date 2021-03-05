Dami Im reveals the exotic plant she ate in lockdown

Aussie pop sensation Dami Im has performed her new single “Lonely Cactus” live in studio for 2GB Afternoons with Deborah Knight as part of the live concert series.

Im wrote the hit in lockdown last year where she “became really, really obsessed with cacti”.

“Essentially it’s a song about this person who’s feeling lonely and wanting to have more connection with other people, but at the same time they just want to be left alone and they’re all prickly,” she said.

As part of that obsession Im revealed she even tried cooking a cacti in the oven.

“They looked amazing in YouTube videos … So I decided to cook one in my oven with olive oil, salt and pepper and it was just gross.

“I had to spit it out.”

For more information about the single and upcoming shows visit damiim.com

Listen to the interview and performance below