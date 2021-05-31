‘Daley’s a spoiler’: Graham Richardson lashes ‘mean’ Labor leadership candidate

Former Labor senator Graham Richardson is calling on Michal Daley to step aside and allow Chris Minns to run unopposed for the leadership of NSW Labor.

The former Labor leader has thrown his hat in the ring after Jodi McKay stepped aside.

Mr Richardson told Ben Fordham Mr Minns “will win comfortably.”

“Daley’s a spoiler, can’t possibly win.

“If he runs all he’s doing is muddying the water, creating a problem that doesn’t need to be created.

“It’s the wrong thing to do, it’s mean and I would hope that he gets time to reconsider his decision and he pulls out.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview