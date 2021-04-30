2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dad and daughter duo on front line of fire prevention

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
FirefightersJody PrestonLocal HeroesNSW RFS
Article image for Dad and daughter duo on front line of fire prevention

16-year-old firefighter Lauren Preston has made her debut as a fully-fledged member of the RFS with dad Jody by her side.

The father-daughter duo from Wallacia Fire Brigade conducted a hazard reduction burn on Sunday, Lauren’s first since joining the brigade on her 12th birthday.

Jody Preston, the Wallacia captain, explained told Jim Wilson why the hazard reductions – and specifically “asset protection zone burns” – are so crucial despite the annoyances of the smoke.

“I’d just like to encourage everyone, it doesn’t matter where you live, to look at joining your local RFS or SES, or … any sort of volunteer organisation.

“It is really rewarding.”

Press PLAY below to hear the touching story

Image: NSW RFS/Facebook

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873