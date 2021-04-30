Dad and daughter duo on front line of fire prevention

16-year-old firefighter Lauren Preston has made her debut as a fully-fledged member of the RFS with dad Jody by her side.

The father-daughter duo from Wallacia Fire Brigade conducted a hazard reduction burn on Sunday, Lauren’s first since joining the brigade on her 12th birthday.

Jody Preston, the Wallacia captain, explained told Jim Wilson why the hazard reductions – and specifically “asset protection zone burns” – are so crucial despite the annoyances of the smoke.

“I’d just like to encourage everyone, it doesn’t matter where you live, to look at joining your local RFS or SES, or … any sort of volunteer organisation.

“It is really rewarding.”

Image: NSW RFS/Facebook