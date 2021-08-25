D-Day coming for NRL players over common denominator in bad behaviour incidents

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has spoken from personal experience while addressing recent high-profile alcohol-fuelled incidents in the NRL.

Bulldog Adam Elliott and former Raider Curtis Scott have both faced scrutiny to varying degrees this week over their behaviour.

In the later years of his career, Freddy told Mark Levy, even he had to give up alcohol after becoming “irresponsible and unreliable”.

“Alcohol has been involved in all of the situations, so at some stage … a lot of players have got to decide … am I going to keep going down the path of being a good footballer, and enjoying life?

“Some people can do that and involve alcohol. Well, a lot can’t.”

Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s extended his support to former teammate Curtis Scott, “just to let him know I’m all ears”.

“He’s definitely a really good person off the field … he’s just got a few things that he knows he’s got to fix up.”

