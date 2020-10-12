2GB
Cyclist armed with two axes in road rage incident

30 mins ago
2GB News

A cyclist has been charged after allegedly threatening another man with two axes in Sydney’s south-west.

The cyclist narrowly avoided a collision with a 52-year-old entering his car.

After an argument erupted, police say the cyclist left the area only to return a short time later armed with two large axes.

He allegedly threatened the man with the axes before walking off towards a shopping complex.

The man, and two of his relatives, followed the cyclist to the supermarket carpark and tackled him to the ground.

A scuffle ensued between the pair and the tip of the man’s finger was bitten off.

The cyclist was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, common assault and drug possession.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in court today.

 

Image: Getty

