2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Curious shoppers spot a casual PM on a weekend outing!

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben FordhamBunningsScott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s weekend outing caught the eye of some curious fellow shoppers. 

Caller Andrew told Ben Fordham he was surprised to see a massive security entourage at Bunnings in Artarmon on the weekend.

“I look around, and see ScoMo in his trackie daks!” he told Ben Fordham.

Sure enough, Ben confirmed later on in the show the PM was taking on a DIY task… building a cubby house for his daughter.

Press PLAY to hear more

Background image: Getty

 

Ben Fordham
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873