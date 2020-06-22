Curious shoppers spot a casual PM on a weekend outing!

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s weekend outing caught the eye of some curious fellow shoppers.

Caller Andrew told Ben Fordham he was surprised to see a massive security entourage at Bunnings in Artarmon on the weekend.

“I look around, and see ScoMo in his trackie daks!” he told Ben Fordham.

Sure enough, Ben confirmed later on in the show the PM was taking on a DIY task… building a cubby house for his daughter.

Press PLAY to hear more

Background image: Getty