Cumberland Council welcomes record number of new Australians

The Cumberland City Council have held their largest ever citizenship ceremony, welcoming 450 new Australians in their community.

1000 new citizens in total will make their pledge this month.

Mayor Steve Christou told Jim Wilson many had waited more than a decade for their moment to officially become Australians.

“The feeling was absolutely brilliant.

“We refuse to do online citizenship ceremonies … because we believe it means something to … have them take their oath in person and hand them their certificate.”

Image: Twitter/Mayor Steve Christou