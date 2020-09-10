2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cult victim reveals how she fell prey to a polyamorous environmental commune

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
cultreligion

Writer, Harvard graduate, and former cult member Helen Zuman has given fascinating insights into life in a manipulative, polyamorous cult.

As a keen environmentalist, the lifestyle Zendik Farm offered on its surface was alluring to Ms Zuman.

“No one knowingly joins a cult. Ever,” she told Deborah Knight.

“They were sure they were starting a revolution, and I was at a place in my life where I had no idea what I was doing.”

After five years on the farm, Ms Zuman’s saving grace was that the leader kicked her out. She spent the years since chronicling the experience in a memoir and the Australian podcast “Let’s Talk About Sects”.

“The moment I realised I had been in a cult, and not a group that was going to save the planet, I felt like I had experienced two miracles.

“The first miracle was that I, along with a few dozen other people, has created a story that we were able to live inside.

“The second miracle, of course, was that I had gotten out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873