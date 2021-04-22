2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cult film ‘The Castle’ brought to life by Western Sydney acquisitions

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsJust Terms Actland acquisitionsOrchard HillsSydney Metro
Article image for Cult film ‘The Castle’ brought to life by Western Sydney acquisitions

Jim Wilson is calling on the NSW government to make drastic changes to the Just Terms Act, in response to the plight of those affected by the Sydney Metro development.

Orchard Hills resident Neil Gagen told Jim his anger at Sydney Metro has turned to pity.

“They seem to want to be able to come an agreement, but they’re bureaucrats who have to … follow the law.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Labor’s transport spokesperson Chris Minns called on the government to lease the land wherever possible, rather than take it by force.

“Hand it back to them – at the end of the day, this is their property.

“This is almost the exact plot of the movie The Castle, but it’s happening in real life, in Sydney, right now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873