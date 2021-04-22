Cult film ‘The Castle’ brought to life by Western Sydney acquisitions

Jim Wilson is calling on the NSW government to make drastic changes to the Just Terms Act, in response to the plight of those affected by the Sydney Metro development.

Orchard Hills resident Neil Gagen told Jim his anger at Sydney Metro has turned to pity.

“They seem to want to be able to come an agreement, but they’re bureaucrats who have to … follow the law.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Labor’s transport spokesperson Chris Minns called on the government to lease the land wherever possible, rather than take it by force.

“Hand it back to them – at the end of the day, this is their property.

“This is almost the exact plot of the movie The Castle, but it’s happening in real life, in Sydney, right now.”

