‘Cry me a river!’: Jim Wilson refutes ‘delusional’ Daniel Andrews
Jim Wilson has blasted Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for playing a divisive game of politics amid NSW’s cry for help.
Mr Andrews has complained about “begging for scraps” from the Commonwealth, following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of a long lockdown support package for Sydney.
“Cry me a river … this bloke is seriously delusional.
“NSW got exactly the same support as Victoria did for the first two weeks of their recent lockdown.
“Victoria was offered a 50-50 split … but the Andrews government flatly rejected it.
“Stop … whingeing and instead maybe try bringing the country together!”
Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full
Sky News commentator Peta Credlin also refuted the Victorian Premier’s claims.
“He’s a whinger and a fibber and he can’t add up,” she told Jim.
Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full
Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images