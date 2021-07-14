2GB
‘Cry me a river!’: Jim Wilson refutes ‘delusional’ Daniel Andrews

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Cry me a river!’: Jim Wilson refutes ‘delusional’ Daniel Andrews

Jim Wilson has blasted Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for playing a divisive game of politics amid NSW’s cry for help.

Mr Andrews has complained about “begging for scraps” from the Commonwealth, following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of a long lockdown support package for Sydney.

“Cry me a river … this bloke is seriously delusional.

“NSW got exactly the same support as Victoria did for the first two weeks of their recent lockdown.

“Victoria was offered a 50-50 split …  but the Andrews government flatly rejected it.

“Stop … whingeing and instead maybe try bringing the country together!”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin also refuted the Victorian Premier’s claims.

“He’s a whinger and a fibber and he can’t add up,” she told Jim.

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

