2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Crushed bodies and desperation: Correspondent paints ‘horrific’ picture of escape from Kabul

40 mins ago
Jim Wilson
AfghanistanKabul
Article image for Crushed bodies and desperation: Correspondent paints ‘horrific’ picture of escape from Kabul

The Taliban’s August 31 deadline to evacuate Kabul is fast approaching, as citizens scramble to flee the brutal regime.

International correspondent for Denmark’s TV 2 Simi Jan has been stationed beside the airport for a week now.

“I have been covering wars and conflicts for years … but the desperation and that I see now is just horrific,” she told Jim Wilson.

“There’s thousands of people cramped together; the other day I saw the dead bodies of two, because people get crushed.

Ms Jan said Afghanistan will lose a whole generation of educated young people, fleeing because they can’t see a future for themselves.

“This is a countdown, and … we only have a week left.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Simi Jan

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873