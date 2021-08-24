Crushed bodies and desperation: Correspondent paints ‘horrific’ picture of escape from Kabul
The Taliban’s August 31 deadline to evacuate Kabul is fast approaching, as citizens scramble to flee the brutal regime.
International correspondent for Denmark’s TV 2 Simi Jan has been stationed beside the airport for a week now.
“I have been covering wars and conflicts for years … but the desperation and that I see now is just horrific,” she told Jim Wilson.
“There’s thousands of people cramped together; the other day I saw the dead bodies of two, because people get crushed.
Ms Jan said Afghanistan will lose a whole generation of educated young people, fleeing because they can’t see a future for themselves.
“This is a countdown, and … we only have a week left.”
Image: Twitter/Simi Jan