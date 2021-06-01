Cruises hope to return to Australia as Minister reviews tourism agenda

The cruising industry is hopeful they can return to Australian waters.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan is seeking advice on allowing foreign cruise ships to sail in Australian waters.

Asia Pacific PONANT Cruising Chair Sarina Bratton told Ben Fordham cruises have resumed around the world.

“There have been hundreds and thousands of people who have been able to cruise in various jurisdictions around the world with no incidents.”

Image: Getty