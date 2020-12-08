2GB
Cruise industry calls for resumption of local cruises

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Cruise Line International AssociationJoel Katz
Article image for Cruise industry calls for resumption of local cruises

The cruise industry is hoping for an early restart for local cruises around Australia.

The ban on cruises has been extended to March 2021.

Cruise Line International Association Australasia Managing Director Joel Katz told Ben Fordham they would like an early resumption “that can offer local cruises for locals”.

“We believe that Australia’s success in stemming the virus really does create the opportunity for a carefully managed resumption.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsTravel
