Crown blocked from opening Barangaroo casino

45 mins ago
Ben Fordham
BarangarooIndependent Liquor and Gaming AuthorityPhilip Crawford
The NSW gambling regulator has blocked Crown Resorts from opening its new Barangaroo casino next month.

An inquiry into allegations of money laundering at Crown won’t be released until next year, but the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said the risk would be too great to allow the casino to open.

Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority Chairman Philip Crawford told Ben Fordham they’re “not comfortable” allowing the casino to open until the decision from the inquiry is handed down.

“We have suggested to Crown they can open the other facilities they have there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty/James D. Morgan 

BusinessNewsNSW
