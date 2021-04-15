Cronulla Sharks executives ‘running for cover’ amid John Morris fiasco

James Willis has slammed the lack of communication from the Cronulla Sharks in the wake of coach John Morris’ abrupt departure.

The club gave Morris the boot immediately this week, to be replaced by interim coach Josh Hannay, then Craig Fitzgibbon from 2022.

James revealed despite “countless” requests to CEO Dino Mezzatesta and the rest of the board from 2GB, and other journalists, “they’re still running for cover tonight”.

While John Morris was always guaranteed to finish at the end of 2021, no one can explain why he had to go this week, James said.

“We’ve seen leadership from the Sharks players, from the new interim coach … who’s been thrown to the lions … and even club legends, but not a word from anyone who runs the club.

“This is nothing short of embarrassing.

“Sharks fans should be absolutely filthy about this.”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images